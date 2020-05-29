Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

CEDAR FALLS/IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

In Cedar Falls, this includes playground equipment, shelters, and restrooms at the parks. Along with opening parks, the Governor’s proclamation allows for social gatherings of 10 or people. Officials in Cedar Falls continue to remind the public to practice safe social distancing.

Iowa City Parks and Recreation announced on Friday that it will be reopening playgrounds, the Terrel Mill Skate Park, as well as reopen basketball courts on June 1st. Bathrooms and drinking fountains will remain closed. Water will be on at the City’s two off-leash dog parks. They also stated that portable restrooms will be available soon.

New summer recreation sports skills programs will begin online on June 1, people can register online. Staff for the city is currently talking with the Iowa City Community School District on plans for youth sports at this time.

