Bodies of two missing people from Arizona found on Evansdale property

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials from the Chino Valley Police Department in Arizona released that the bodies of two missing people were found on a property in Evansdale.

28-year-old Elissa Landry and her stepfather 45-year-old David Batten had been missing since April.

Investigators received information Tuesday on the location of Elissa’s car and that the bodies were in the vehicle of that car. They then immediately sent officers to aid in the search on Timber Oak Road in Evansdale. Investigators were digging at the site on Thursday.

Officials confirmed Friday that they found the vehicle buried on the property and the bodies were preliminarily identified as Elissa and Nick. They are continuing to exhume the vehicle and collect evidence.

Waterloo police arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks on a federal probation warrant in rural Black Hawk County on April 28th. He is the boyfriend of Elissa Landry and is a person of interest in the disappearances.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.