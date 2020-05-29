Authorities search Evansdale property in connection to disappearance of 2 people

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators were digging on Thursday at an Evansdale property that authorities say is connected to the disappearance of two people from Chino Valley, Arizona, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Fall Courier.

The property is at the end of Timber Oak Road.

28-year-old Elissa Landry and her stepfather 45-year-old David Batten have been missing since April. A lieutenant with the Chino Valley Police Department in Arizona says they are presumed to be dead. He wouldn’t say what they are expecting to find at the Evansdale property.

Waterloo police arrested 24-year-old Mitchell Mincks on a federal probation warrant in rural Black Hawk County on April 28th. He is the boyfriend of Elissa Landry and is a person of interest in the disappearances.

