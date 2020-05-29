Amid novel coronavirus concerns, Iowa lawmakers prepare to head back to Des Moines as legislature resumes June 3

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Iowa Legislature set to resume on June 3, lawmakers across the state will return to Des Moines next week. Some say they are ready to go, but they want to work quickly. Some lawmakers tell TV9 it is time to get back to work, but others are more worried.

“I’m ready to get it done," said Rep. David Maxwell, a Republican who represents House District 76, covering Poweshiek County and part of Iowa County. "We have to do it sometime. The longer we put it off, the longer we just have to fret about it. But I’m not overly concerned, I’m not afraid of anything.”

Rep. Mary Mascher, a Democrat representing District 86 in Johnson County, said she is prepared to return to Des Moines, but admits she is worried about staying safe.

“I’m a little concerned, obviously a lot of our legislators are over that 65 age limit- we know that,” Mascher said.

As both sides prepare the upcoming budget, lawmakers know the room might look different than in past sessions, as both Mascher and Maxwell say they are prepared to wear masks among their peers.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we stay safe," Mascher said. "So it’s my intent to wear a mask and a shield and to be there as little as possible.”

“I’m of the vulnerable class if you will,” Maxwell said. “I’m older and I have health issues, but again, I think that if we are careful with everything we’ll be alright.”

With the budget the top priority, Maxwell said he still expects other topics to be addressed.

“I’d like to just go back and take care of the budget, but there are some social issues people are going to push before we can get out of there, I’m sure,” Maxwell said.

Mascher said unless those topics are related to the pandemic or novel coronavirus recovery, she wants to see those discussions delayed.

“I think a lot of the policy bills can wait for another day," Mascher said. "They aren’t emergency kinds of things. If it’s COVID related, obviously we should be dealing with that.”

With focus potentially fixated on fewer topics, lawmakers from both sides estimating this June session could last about two weeks.

“My hope is that we’ll be out of there sooner than later and I would say no later than June 15,” Mascher said.

Maxwell said they could wrap up the session by June 12, if nothing delays the plan.

“If we stick to the issues, things should go good,” Maxwell said.

The Iowa Legislature will resume June 3 starting at 9 a.m.

