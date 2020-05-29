Advertisement

Amid novel coronavirus concerns, Iowa lawmakers prepare to head back to Des Moines as legislature resumes June 3

Lawmakers say session could take two weeks, with focus on budget
By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: May. 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Iowa Legislature set to resume on June 3, lawmakers across the state will return to Des Moines next week. Some say they are ready to go, but they want to work quickly. Some lawmakers tell TV9 it is time to get back to work, but others are more worried.

“I’m ready to get it done," said Rep. David Maxwell, a Republican who represents House District 76, covering Poweshiek County and part of Iowa County. "We have to do it sometime. The longer we put it off, the longer we just have to fret about it. But I’m not overly concerned, I’m not afraid of anything.”

Rep. Mary Mascher, a Democrat representing District 86 in Johnson County, said she is prepared to return to Des Moines, but admits she is worried about staying safe.

“I’m a little concerned, obviously a lot of our legislators are over that 65 age limit- we know that,” Mascher said.

As both sides prepare the upcoming budget, lawmakers know the room might look different than in past sessions, as both Mascher and Maxwell say they are prepared to wear masks among their peers.

“We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that we stay safe," Mascher said. "So it’s my intent to wear a mask and a shield and to be there as little as possible.”

“I’m of the vulnerable class if you will,” Maxwell said. “I’m older and I have health issues, but again, I think that if we are careful with everything we’ll be alright.”

With the budget the top priority, Maxwell said he still expects other topics to be addressed.

“I’d like to just go back and take care of the budget, but there are some social issues people are going to push before we can get out of there, I’m sure,” Maxwell said.

Mascher said unless those topics are related to the pandemic or novel coronavirus recovery, she wants to see those discussions delayed.

“I think a lot of the policy bills can wait for another day," Mascher said. "They aren’t emergency kinds of things. If it’s COVID related, obviously we should be dealing with that.”

With focus potentially fixated on fewer topics, lawmakers from both sides estimating this June session could last about two weeks.

“My hope is that we’ll be out of there sooner than later and I would say no later than June 15,” Mascher said.

Maxwell said they could wrap up the session by June 12, if nothing delays the plan.

“If we stick to the issues, things should go good,” Maxwell said.

The Iowa Legislature will resume June 3 starting at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Cedar Rapids man arrested for vehicular homicide while intoxicated in March crash

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal crash in Walford on March 7.

Iowa

State sees 351 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
New numbers from public health officials show that over 300 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, along with several more deaths.

National News

Minnesota governor to fully mobilize state’s National Guard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The governor of Minnesota says he plans to fully mobilize the state’s National Guard and promised a massive show of force to help quell civil unrest following days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

National News

Weather iffy as SpaceX presses ahead in historic 1st launch of astronauts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead Saturday in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company.