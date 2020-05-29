Advertisement

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Stanley Baldwin, 50 (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.

The Hawk Eye reports that 50-year-old Stanley Baldwin was sentenced this week in a written order to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to willful injury. Prosecutors say Baldwin broke Edward Breuer’s hand less than an hour before his death on March 17, 2019.

Two other defendants, Majestic Malone and Markell Price, were convicted in August of second-degree murder and kidnapping and each sentenced to 60 years in prison. Police say the attackers accused Breuer of breaking into an acquaintance’s apartment.

