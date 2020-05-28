Advertisement

Wisconsin State Fair canceled for first time since 1945

In this photo taken Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, fairgoers ride on the Wave Swinger at sunset at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wis.. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation announced Thursday marks the first time since 1945 that the 169-year-old annual tradition will not take place.

The move was widely expected given the cancellation of state fairs across the country and most major events, including Summerfest in Milwaukee. The fair attracts more than a million people who down cream puffs, ride roller coasters, check out 4-H exhibits and take in concerts over its 11-day run.

Fair board chairman John Yingling says the safety of fairgoers weighed heavily in the decision to cancel.

