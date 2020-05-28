Wisconsin State Fair canceled for first time since 1945

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The cancellation announced Thursday marks the first time since 1945 that the 169-year-old annual tradition will not take place.

The move was widely expected given the cancellation of state fairs across the country and most major events, including Summerfest in Milwaukee. The fair attracts more than a million people who down cream puffs, ride roller coasters, check out 4-H exhibits and take in concerts over its 11-day run.

We thank you for your unwavering support and will look forward to celebrating the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, August 5 – 15. Refunds, FAQs and Other Information https://t.co/6gc3zO8RHU (7/7) pic.twitter.com/zppmKwL7Bf — Wisconsin State Fair (@wistatefair) May 28, 2020

Fair board chairman John Yingling says the safety of fairgoers weighed heavily in the decision to cancel.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.