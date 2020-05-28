Advertisement

US charges North Koreans in $2.5B sanctions-busting scheme

May. 28, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has accused a network of North Korean and Chinese citizens of secretly advancing North Korea’s nuclear weapons program by channeling at least $2.5 billion in illicit payments through hundreds of front companies.

The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, is believed to be the largest criminal enforcement action ever brought against North Korea.

The 33 defendants include executives of North Korea’s state-owned Foreign Trade Bank, which in 2013 was added to a Treasury Department list of sanctioned institutions and cut off from the U.S. financial system. Five of the defendants are Chinese citizens who operated covert branches in either China or Libya.

