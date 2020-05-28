UnityPoint transitioning respiratory illness clinics back to normal procedures

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Clinic announced May 27 it is transitioning two of its temporary respiratory illness clinics back to normal urgent care operations, and will close the COVID-19 follow-up clinic outside Allen Hospital.

UnityPoint says its health care services are continuing to adjust to new normal procedures.

The clinic located at United Medical Park, 1731 Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo, served as a respiratory illness clinic since March 19. And the clinic at North Crossing, 2134 Logan Ave in Waterloo, served as a respiratory illness clinic since April 24.

Both will resume treating patients for minor illnesses and injuries.

UnityPoint says patients with respiratory illness symptoms should still call their primary care provider or an urgent care location to be advised on next steps before arriving at for health care.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.