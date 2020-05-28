Advertisement

UnityPoint transitioning respiratory illness clinics back to normal procedures

(KCRG)
By Zach Owens
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Clinic announced May 27 it is transitioning two of its temporary respiratory illness clinics back to normal urgent care operations, and will close the COVID-19 follow-up clinic outside Allen Hospital.

UnityPoint says its health care services are continuing to adjust to new normal procedures.

The clinic located at United Medical Park, 1731 Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo, served as a respiratory illness clinic since March 19. And the clinic at North Crossing, 2134 Logan Ave in Waterloo, served as a respiratory illness clinic since April 24.

Both will resume treating patients for minor illnesses and injuries.

UnityPoint says patients with respiratory illness symptoms should still call their primary care provider or an urgent care location to be advised on next steps before arriving at for health care.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.