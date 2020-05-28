The first Iowa COVID-19 nursing home outbreak is now over

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heritage Specialty Care, the first nursing home in Iowa identified as an outbreak of COVID-19, has now recovered, according to Linn County Public Health. Recovery is defined as no new cases for two consecutive incubation periods totalling 28 days.

A total of 114 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19, 26 residents died during the outbreak that started with the first case on March 26th.

“We are grateful that our staff and residents are again healthy and we appreciate the support of Linn County Public Health during this outbreak. I would also like to thank our dedicated staff who made it possible for Heritage to work through such a difficult situation” said Nick Jedlicka, Heritage Specialty Care Administrator.

Heritage Specialty Care implemented measures with the guidance of Linn County Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Those included limiting visitors, screening staff and residents for symptoms and implementing additional infection prevention practices.

Nursing homes nationwide have been particularly susceptible to COVID-19, with people living in close quarters and elderly residents at greater risk for complications from the virus.

We also saw stories of hope during the outbreak, including people placing signs outside and even a priest praying daily outside the facility.

