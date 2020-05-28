Advertisement

The first Iowa COVID-19 nursing home outbreak is now over

By Adam Carros
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heritage Specialty Care, the first nursing home in Iowa identified as an outbreak of COVID-19, has now recovered, according to Linn County Public Health. Recovery is defined as no new cases for two consecutive incubation periods totalling 28 days.

A total of 114 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19, 26 residents died during the outbreak that started with the first case on March 26th.

“We are grateful that our staff and residents are again healthy and we appreciate the support of Linn County Public Health during this outbreak. I would also like to thank our dedicated staff who made it possible for Heritage to work through such a difficult situation” said Nick Jedlicka, Heritage Specialty Care Administrator.

Heritage Specialty Care implemented measures with the guidance of Linn County Public Health to prevent the spread of the virus. Those included limiting visitors, screening staff and residents for symptoms and implementing additional infection prevention practices.

Nursing homes nationwide have been particularly susceptible to COVID-19, with people living in close quarters and elderly residents at greater risk for complications from the virus.

We also saw stories of hope during the outbreak, including people placing signs outside and even a priest praying daily outside the facility.

Priest looks to bring hope to people at Heritage Specialty Care amid COVID-19 outbreak
Heritage Specialty Care administrators ask for community support as staff, residents fight COVID-19 outbreak
Cedar Rapids family grateful after COVID-19 recovery at Heritage Specialty Care

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.