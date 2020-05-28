State’s new Disposal Assistance Program will help farmers impacted by pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state announced a new state level relief program to help Iowa farmers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting this week the Iowa Department of Agriculture launched the Disposable Assistance Program to provide financial resources to pork producers to properly dispose of animals. For this program, the state is allocating $24 million.

This is in addition to the USDA’s recently announced COVID-19 Food Assistance Program, which provides up to $16 billion in direct payments to American farmers.

During the governor’s Thursday press conference, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said pork production had lost about 25 percent of its processing capacity, which is causing a backup of around 600,000 pigs in Iowa that would otherwise go to market.

Naig said processing capacity across the state continues to improve every week, and as of now, the state is at about 80 percent. Yet due to the loss in production capacity, farmers often face difficult decisions.

To receive funding through the new Disposable Assistance Program, producers must provide a confirmation from their veterinarian of an impending welfare issue and provide proof of proper disposal to receive funding.

The assistance will be made available through at least three rounds of funding over the next several weeks. The application for the first round is open now and closed on May 29.

The Department of Agriculture is also developing criteria to allow producers that have already euthanized animals from May 1 through today to also be able to apply for assistance.

For more information visit iowaagriculture.gov/idap

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.