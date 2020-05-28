Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced all playgrounds throughout the park system have been disinfected while closed. Signs will be placed around all of the parks to remind visitors to practice social distancing, sanitize hands before and after use, and to stay home if they are sick.

Ballfields within Cedar Rapids’ parks will also be open on a first come first serve basis. Officials will also be re-installing basketball hoops and sand volleyball nets. Splash pads will continue to stay closed. Park Pavilions will also be on a first come first serve basis, but restrooms will remain closed. Ushers Ferry Lodge will be available to rent in June with a reduced capacity. Twin Pines Golf Course will open on June 4, but Jones Golf Course remains closed. Riverside Skate Park will also open June 1.

Officials in Marion announced that playgrounds, ball diamonds, basketball courts, fitness trail equipment, and skate parks in the city will also reopen on June 1st. Visitors are encouraged to continue to follow COVID-19 precautions, by social distancing. They also stated that equipment will not be sanitized on a regular basis, so they recommend to sanitized hands before and after use. Restrooms in the parks will remain closed.

Shelters and pavilions will be available on a first-come first serve basis. Splash pads at Gill Park and Thomas Park will remain closed.

