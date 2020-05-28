Advertisement

Northwest Iowa county with meat plant sees coronavirus spike

(Photo: Tyson Foods)(MGN)
(Photo: Tyson Foods)(MGN)(KWQC)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A northwest Iowa county that is home to a meatpacking plant has seen nearly 500 coronavirus cases in the past week but state officials and the company say they can’t confirm an outbreak at the facility.

The state health department reported 493 cases since Friday in Buena Vista County, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located in Storm Lake.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Wednesday the state hasn’t confirmed an outbreak related to the plant but that testing is underway. A Tyson spokeswoman says the company is awaiting complete data.

Iowa posted 595 new cases statewide Wednesday. There were 21 more deaths for a total of 485.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.