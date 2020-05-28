Advertisement

Nordstrom’s 1Q sales fell 40% as pandemic shuttered stores

(KKTV)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Upscale department store retailer Nordstrom’s sales plunged 40% in its fiscal first quarter when the pandemic temporarily shuttered its stores.

The Seattle-based company, however, said it has improved its financial flexibility by slashing inventory by more than 25% and significantly cut its cash burn by 40% from March into April.

Nordstrom announced earlier in the month that it was closing 16 of its 116 full-scale department stores. It also sees its future away from the malls. It said it will be accelerating its online and off-price business, which last year accounted for nearly 60 percent of its overall business.

