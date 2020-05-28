Advertisement

National Guard called to respond to Minneapolis violence

Protesters face off with police at the Minneapolis Police Third Precinctt, Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a night of rioting as protests continue over the arrest of George Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles. It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who gasped for breath during a Monday arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be heard pleading that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.

