Locally heavy rain Thursday afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area of rain and a few thunderstorms will slowly move south across the area through the afternoon. This will bring locally heavy rain with some picking up over an inch.

A handful of places may get more than two inches. Flash flooding will be possible where torrential rain falls - stay away from floodwater if this happens! All this will end by evening as a cold front moves out.

Behind it, the air is much cooler and drier. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s Friday through the weekend with much less humidity. We’ll also have a partly sunny sky to enjoy each day. Temperatures warm back into the 80s most of next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.