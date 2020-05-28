Local government reopening plans vary widely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - When your local government will reopen its buildings may vary widely in eastern Iowa.

Cedar Rapids announced Thursday it will keep city building closures in place until at least July 6th. That includes City Hall, public library locations, police and fire stations and City Services Center. The city is still offering services online and via phone or email. A drop box is available outside the City Services Center and City Hall for dropping off permits or payments or other paperwork.

Coralville, meanwhile, announced it will reopen on June 1st to the public with safety measures in place. The city cited the need for in-person services.

"People who live in apartments and need to sign up for water billing and getting recycling bins are just easier to do in person,” Kelly Hayworth, Coralville's city administrator, said.

The city’s website said it will no longer accept water bill payments over the phone starting Monday.

Johnson County, however, announced Thursday it will reopen government buildings on June 8th but by appointment only. County employees will be given personal protective equipment and face masks will be offered to members of the public entering the building.

