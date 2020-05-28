Local bar owners “cautiously optimistic” as some bars open for the first time in months

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bars in Cedar Rapids are excited to reopen their doors today, for the first time in months, but owners are being"cautiously optimistic."

From the drinks to the music, bar owners like Nassor Cooper say the nightlife atmosphere will be the same.

“We play 80′s pop and rock and R’n’B and soul and hip hop,” said Cooper.

However, physically things will look a lot different.

“Everybody is dealing with different factors that we’ve never had to deal,” Cooper said. Cooper says he’s cautiously optimistic about reopening the Rewind Bar after the new establishment had to close their doors only after being open for just ten months.

Logistically, since they don't serve food, he says it wasn't much of a challenge to prepare to reopen.

"I think the biggest factor for us is going to be when is the right time for us to feel comfortable to have people back in here the way we did before," said Cooper.

He knows that will take time though. One of the biggest changes is to their Friday and Saturday night dance parties, which is what they are known for.

“This weekend we’re not having DJ’s and next weekend we’re probably not either and we’re going to see how it goes because that just tends to draw a lot of people for us to bring us to capacity," he added. Right now, he says he’s not sure when they’ll bring that back.

Over at Thew Brewing, Owner Haley Flenker says not having bar seating will be an adjustment.

“For the most part, we have an open layout anyway so having the tables like this isn’t all that unusual so hopefully it will feel close to normal. Obviously, I'll be wearing a mask and taking other precautions," said Flenker.

For the time being, she’ll also be the only one working on the floor. Most of her Thursday morning was spent deep cleaning and getting those precautions in line with state guidelines. “We’ve been trying to get things set up make sure tables are 6 feet apart and getting hand sanitizer on the tables,” she said.

For now, they have adjusted their hours. Flenker says she’s not sure what to expect for their first day back but she’s hoping for the best.

“There’s a lot of unknowns right now,” she said. “We’ve been open for to-go beers and a lot of people have expressed they are excited to be in the taproom so I hope we have a good turnout."

