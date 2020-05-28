John Deere Classic cancelled due to COVID-19

SILVIS, Ill. (KCRG) - The PGA has cancelled the John Deere Classic due to the COVID-19 outbreak as professional sports struggle to resume play, according to the John Deere Classic’s website.

The classic tournament is scheduled to take place July 9-12 in the Quad Cities. The tournament typically draws thousands of golf fans and others to Silvis, Illinois for the tournament.

“Because of the continuing COVID-19 restrictions around events and public gatherings in the surrounding area, the 2020 John Deere Classic has been canceled,” officials said on the website. “The tournament will, however, continue its commitment to the 2020 Birdies for Charity campaign, including a promise to deliver at least a five percent bonus to all participating organizations. Last year, the tournament raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations.”

The PGA had suspended play while it assesses how to resume play while protecting players, staff and fans. Now, it has released plans for tournaments to resume June 11th with the Charles Schwab Challenge, but without fans. Events past that are still to be determined.

Sources told ESPN a revised tournament schedule does not include the John Deere Classic due to restrictions in Illinois that will limit gatherings to 50 people. It was originally planned to be the first PGA event with spectators.

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

