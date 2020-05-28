JDRF reacts to insulin cap for people with Medicare

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People on Medicare can soon opt to spend just $35 a month for insulin. On Tuesday the Trump administration announced Medicare recipients will be able to pick that option with a drug plan for next year.

It means estimated savings of roughly $37 a month. It comes after insulin prices skyrocketed over the last couple of years, making it unaffordable for some people. Leaders with the Diabetes Research and Advocacy Group, JDRF, say while this is a step, more needs to be done.

They say insulin isn't optional for people with diabetes, it's needed. They have spoken out in the past about how expensive insulin prices are. They say insulin could cost as much as $350 per vial for people without insurance. It's forcing some to ration their supply, which leaders say isn't safe.

Experts say the new changes could save people more than $446 per year. Now JDRFF is working on getting the word out.

“They need to opt into this program during open enrollment which I believe starts October 15th,” said AnnElise Walsh, Executive Director with the Easter Iowa JDRF chapter. “It's important that we get the word out that they have to take an action to take advantage of this program. So we will be doing a lot of networking and communications to make sure people are aware.”

According to JDRF, more than 3 million people across the country with diabetes are on Medicare. They want the same system for people not on Medicare. They would like to see insulin costs get capped for younger people as well.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.