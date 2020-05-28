Advertisement

Iowa officials looking for person who burned kittens in box

Published: May. 28, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Iowa are looking for whoever placed nine tiny kittens in a box and set it on fire, seriously injuring two of the animals.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says in a news release Thursday that the kittens, which are believed to be 4-6 weeks old, are under the League’s care. Two of the kittens have burns on much of their bodies and will undergo surgery to remove burned tissue. They are currently being treated with pain medication and antibiotics. The other seven kittens are healthy and suffered only singed fur.

Polk County Sheriff’s deputies discovered some of the kittens on May 22 while investigating a fire at a homeless camp. Other kittens were found two days later.

