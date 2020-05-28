Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

JOHNSTON — State health officials on Thursday confirmed another coronavirus outbreak in an Iowa meatpacking plant a day after they were criticized for a state policy that does not require such facilities to acknowledge an outbreak. By David Pitt. UPCOMING: 400 words.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA UNEMPLOYMENT

DES MOINES — A new reports shows Iowa saw a jump in the number of people filing for unemployment last week compared to the week prior as the country deals with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 200 words.

IN BRIEF:

KITTENS BURNED — Authorities in Iowa are looking for whoever placed nine tiny kittens in a box and set the box on fire, seriously injuring two of the animals.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.