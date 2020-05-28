Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa (KCCI) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa DPS said Melcher-Dallas police and Marion County deputies responded to 502 D Main St. East around 11:21 a.m. after reports of a deceased adult.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman dead at the address.

Authorities do not believe this is a threat to the public.

The woman’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

The death is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Major Crime Unit, Melcher-Dallas Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Attorney’s Office.

