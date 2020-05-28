Advertisement

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Photo: MGN Online
Photo: MGN Online(KOSA)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MELCHER-DALLAS, Iowa (KCCI) — The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa DPS said Melcher-Dallas police and Marion County deputies responded to 502 D Main St. East around 11:21 a.m. after reports of a deceased adult.

Upon arrival, authorities found a woman dead at the address.

Authorities do not believe this is a threat to the public.

The woman’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the woman’s cause of death.

The death is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Major Crime Unit, Melcher-Dallas Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Local artists play at senior center in Marion

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A bar, band, and senior center teamed up to put smiles on the faces of residents.

National News

Take 2 for SpaceX’s 1st astronaut launch with more storms

Updated: 1 hours ago
SpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.

Iowa

Cedar Falls & Iowa City reopen park facilities

Updated: 1 hours ago
The cities of Cedar Falls and Iowa City announced that some park facilities will be reopening June 1st.

Iowa

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

Updated: 2 hours ago
A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex.