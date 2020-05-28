Hinterland music festival postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers are postponing the Hinterland music festival to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival, which is held in St. Charles, was originally scheduled for August.

Organizers said they couldn’t produce the festival to their standards due to the pandemic.

Ticket holders will be able to use their 2020 tickets for the 2021 festival, which is currently scheduled for August 6-8. Most of the 2020 lineup set to appear in 2021. The headliners are Leon Bridges, Of Monsters and Men, and Tyler Childers.

Those unable to attend the 2021 festival have until July 17 to email realperson@hinterlandiowa.com to request a refund.

