Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Main Street in Cedar Falls is a cornerstone of the city, even amid so much of the growth south of town.
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

“We are excited to welcome back the community, however, we want to ensure that we reopen as safely as possible with new COVID-19 precautions in place,” said Heather Skeens, Cultural Programs Supervisor at the Hearst. “We know the arts are a great way to connect even from a distance. To help celebrate this, we prepared a new exhibition for re-opening. We hope the community will stop in to enjoy Lasansky Collection: Works So Large You’ll Be Six Feet Apart. The show runs through June 26 and features a collection of large-scale prints by Iowa artist Mauricio Lasansky, from the Hearst Center permanent collection.”

To protect everyone, visitors will be required to wear a face mask, staff will also be wearing masks. They also ask that everyone continue to social distance and that the exhibits should be far enough away to promote this.

They will be operating under normal business hours. You can find more information on their website, thehearst.org.

