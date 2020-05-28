HACAP prepares for first mobile food pantry in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

The Hawkeye Community Action Program, HACAP, is looking to try new ways to reach those struggling to keep food on the table.

On Friday, HACAP will host its first ever mobile food pantry in Johnson County. It’ll start at noon at Mercer Park in Iowa City.

Volunteers starting prepping by sorting food into boxes on Wednesday. They expect to serve 400 families at the event.

Recently, HACAP received projections from Feeding America about how many people are struggling with food insecurity during this Pandemic. The data shows 60,000 people are in need in the seven counties HACAP serves. The projections looked at unemployment rates and the number of people on SNAP benefits.

“We can use that information to plan where we need to go and where we need provide additional food that we haven’t been," Kim Guardado, Director of HACAP’s Food Reservoir, said. "So we have a few pockets in our seven county area that we need to do a bit more work in to get people access to food.”

Each food box should feed a family for roughly one week.

