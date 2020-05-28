Advertisement

Friday, Saturday and Sunday look spectacular weather-wise.

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cooler air has arrived as a cold front slides to the southeast. Rainfall pushes away as do clouds overnight. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday feature spectacular weather. Dew points will hover near 50 with a partly to mostly sunny sky. By Monday a chance for showers returns with warmer and more humid air making a comeback by the middle of next week. Have a great night!

