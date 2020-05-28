Cow dies in barn fire in Dubuque County
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 18742 Prairie Creek Road just before 5 a.m. on May 28.
Officials say a barn/milking parlor was already fully engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived.
The barn and everything inside it, including a cow that died, are considered a total loss, which officials estimated at $750,000.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials said it did not appear to be suspicious.
