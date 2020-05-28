COVID-19 deaths in Iowa reach 500

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting 246 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

As of 10:20 a.m., the state is reporting 18,502 confirmed cases and 500 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

The state also reported 289 recoveries over the last 24-hours, making the total number of Iowans to recover from the virus 10,148.

There are 383 patients hospitalized, with 112 of them in the ICU and 67 on ventilators. The state says 30 of the patients were admitted in the last 24 hours.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.