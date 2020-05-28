Advertisement

Court orders defiant Michigan barber to close his shop

In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, left, speaks at a news conference as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watches Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer announced that people who leave their home for work or those who have coronavirus symptoms can be tested without needing a doctor's note. It was the state's latest move to expand COVID-19 testing, which is seen as a critical to slowing the virus particularly as the governor loosens stay-at-home restrictions. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan appeals court has ordered a barber who has been defying the state’s coronavirus restrictions to close his shop.

Karl Manke reopened his shop in Owosso on May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders for certain types of businesses to close to help slow the spread of the disease. The 77-year-old Manke has become a symbol of resistance to business closures.

The appeals court ruled Thursday that Manke failed to rebut the state’s claim that barbershops and hair salons pose a risk to public health. Manke told The Associated Press that he doesn’t care what the appeals court said and that he’ll continue to cut hair.

