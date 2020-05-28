Civil rights attorneys react to George Floyd police involved death video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Protests continue in Minneapolis over the death of an unarmed black man by Minneapolis police officers taking him into custody. Video from witnesses captured Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd struggled to breathe.

The city has had to call in the National Guard to help with protesters. Police have used tear gas on protesters. The Mayor of Minneapolis is calling for charges against the four officers involved.

Attorney Dave O'Brien from Dave O’Brien Law is currently working on 5 wrongful death lawsuits involving police here in Iowa. He calls the video of the Floyd incident heartbreaking to watch.

O'Brien believes there will be a lawsuit. He says lawsuits help departments evaluate and change some of their policies.

"I know it helps,” he said. “I know there's been changes in policy. Absolutely, that's how you hold people accountable. It's just if you're out driving your car and you have a tendency of driving your car in a negligent or reckless way and you get in an accident and you get stuck with a large verdict, that's going to change your behavior.”

O'Brien also says people recording altercations along with body camera footage is a way of holding officers accountable. He says it helps police as well.

"9 times out of 10 I look at the video and it exonerates the officer,” he said. “He did nothing wrong, she did nothing wrong. That doesn't mean that when officers commit wrongful acts that we shouldn't hold them accountable, we have to.”

Police body cam video from last June shows Maquoketa officers tase Drew Edwards multiple times. He died during the struggle with police pinning him to the ground. An autopsy showed it was cardiac arrest. This is one of the cases O’Brien is working on.

"(Floyd case) eerily similar to this case,” he said. “He’s trying to tell them, he’s not resisting, he’s not cooperating either but he’s not resisting. He’s trying to tell them that he’s struggling. His face was directly into the ground and on grass.”

Dr. Ron Martinelli is a forensic criminologist and former police officer. He says he’s reserving judgment in the Floyd case until he sees all the facts, but he says the restraint used is not standard.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.