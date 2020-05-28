Cedar Rapids woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced on Thursday to an indeterminate term of confinement for insurance fraud.

Jessica Ann Hartwig, 27, of Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to fraudulent practice in the second degree and insurance fraud.

Officials said an investigation, that started in November 2019, found that Hartwig altered a public document and submitted it to an insurance company to obtain $7,021 in insurance benefits.

Hartwig was sentenced to be confined in the custody of the Director of the Division of Adult Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years.

Officials said in each count the sentence is suspended and Hartwig is placed on a period of probation for three years with the Sixth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

Hartwig was also ordered to pay a fine of $750 for each count and statutory surcharges and a $300 enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services. The plea agreement allowed payment of the fines to be suspended.

