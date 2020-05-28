Advertisement

Cedar Rapids woman pleads guilty to insurance fraud

Jessica Ann Marie Hartwig, 27, of Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to insurance fraud
Jessica Ann Marie Hartwig, 27, of Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to insurance fraud(KCRG)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was sentenced on Thursday to an indeterminate term of confinement for insurance fraud.

Jessica Ann Hartwig, 27, of Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to fraudulent practice in the second degree and insurance fraud.

Officials said an investigation, that started in November 2019, found that Hartwig altered a public document and submitted it to an insurance company to obtain $7,021 in insurance benefits.

Hartwig was sentenced to be confined in the custody of the Director of the Division of Adult Corrections for an indeterminate term, not to exceed five years.

Officials said in each count the sentence is suspended and Hartwig is placed on a period of probation for three years with the Sixth Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

Hartwig was also ordered to pay a fine of $750 for each count and statutory surcharges and a $300 enrollment fee to the Department of Correctional Services. The plea agreement allowed payment of the fines to be suspended.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.