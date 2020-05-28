Advertisement

Campgrounds to reopen at Coralville Lake on June 1

(KCRG)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Campgrounds will reopen at Coralville Lake on June 1st, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District.

Online reservations can be made through www.recreation.gov and are required for all sites. You cannot make a same-day reservation. Picnic shelters, beaches, and the visitor center will continue to stay closed. Restrooms, dump stations, and playgrounds will open.

The check-in and check out process has changed due to the pandemic. Hang tags for vehicles will not be issued to campers and campers do not need to place revelations cards in site posts.

To check-in, campers will still stop at the entrance station but are asked not to get out of their vehicle. Campers can then talk to the attendant through the window or call the entrance station to verify restoration. They ask to have your phone number and email ready to confirm.

To check-out, campers must leave the site by 3 p.m., but they do not have to stop at the entrance station or call prior to leaving.

Visitors are encouraged to continue to social distance and follow all other COVID-19 precautions, to ensure the safety of everyone.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Investigation launched in woman’s death in Melcher-Dallas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday that police in Melcher-Dallas are investigating a woman’s death.

Iowa

Playgrounds in Cedar Rapids and Marion to reopen

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Playgrounds and other park amenities will reopen in Marion and Cedar Rapids on June 1st.

Iowa

Hearst Center for the Arts reopening June 9th

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Hearst Center for the Arts in Cedar Falls will be reopening to the public on June 9th.

Iowa

Dubuque Police will resume parking enforcement on June 1

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Dubuque Police stated Friday that all parking enforcement will resume on June 1st.