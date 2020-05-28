Campgrounds to reopen at Coralville Lake on June 1

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Campgrounds will reopen at Coralville Lake on June 1st, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District.

Online reservations can be made through www.recreation.gov and are required for all sites. You cannot make a same-day reservation. Picnic shelters, beaches, and the visitor center will continue to stay closed. Restrooms, dump stations, and playgrounds will open.

The check-in and check out process has changed due to the pandemic. Hang tags for vehicles will not be issued to campers and campers do not need to place revelations cards in site posts.

To check-in, campers will still stop at the entrance station but are asked not to get out of their vehicle. Campers can then talk to the attendant through the window or call the entrance station to verify restoration. They ask to have your phone number and email ready to confirm.

To check-out, campers must leave the site by 3 p.m., but they do not have to stop at the entrance station or call prior to leaving.

Visitors are encouraged to continue to social distance and follow all other COVID-19 precautions, to ensure the safety of everyone.

