Beyond the Weather: “Dragon, Lion and Virgo, oh my!”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mugginess and cloudiness move away as we enjoy a very pleasant run of weather, giving us several opportunities for some beyond the weather views.

Due to weather, SpaceX did not get the Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule off the ground on Wednesday. Launch windows are open on Saturday and Sunday. If the launch occurs, we have two chances to see the Dragon capsule. Our first chance is Saturday at 9:16 to 9:18 p.m. traveling from northwest to north-northeast with a maximum elevation of 78 degrees. If it launches Sunday, our chance to see it is from 9:16 to 9:19 p.m. from west-northwest to southwest at a maximum elevation of 44 degrees. It will appear as a bright light moving across the noted portion of the sky. This link is where you can find exact times for your location.

Using the moon you can find the constellation of Leo the Lion this weekend. Watch for the moon to move through it in the southwest sky after dusk.

Also, a pairing of the moon and the brightest star in the constellation Virgo should be on your viewing calendar the first two days of June. Look at dusk in the southern sky.

Spica, the brightest star in the constellation Virgo, will appear near the moon. (Stellarium)

Happy stargazing!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.