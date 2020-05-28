Arnolds Park Amusement Park to open June 3

Arnolds Park, Iowa (KCRG) - Arnolds Park Amusement Park will begin its 2020 season by opening on June 3, but with new guidelines in place and shorted hours initially.

The park was originally planning on opening in May, but delayed due to concerns related to the pandemic.

The park will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. from June 3 to June 5, but will resume normal hours on June 6.

The Queen II will also begin running public cruises on June 3rd.

The new guidelines at the amusement park include:

- Stickers in queue lines to encourage social distancing

- Enhanced cleaning

- Paying special attention to “high-touch” surfaces

- Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout the park

- All staff will wear masks

- The number of people in the park will be limited based on state guidelines

- Staff will have their temperature checked before starting work and at the end of their shift.

- Social distancing will be put in place on some rides, by not using all the seats on the ride.

For more information visit Arnolds Park Amusement Park’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.