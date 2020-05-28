Advertisement

3 Iowans die in single-vehicle crash in Missouri

courtesy: MGN Online
courtesy: MGN Online(KNOE)
Published: May. 28, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says three people from Iowa died in a crash in eastern Missouri.

The victims of the crash Wednesday in Benton County were all from Fort Dodge, Iowa. The patrol says 20-year-old Richard Davis lost control of his car on a curve on Missouri 7 and went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. Davis, 18-year-old Matayah McLouglin and a 14-year-old male whose name was not released all died in the crash.

They were not wearing seat belts.

