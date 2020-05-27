Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CDT

AP-IA-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IOWA

Northwest Iowa county with meat plant sees coronavirus spike

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa county that is home to a meatpacking plant has seen nearly 500 coronavirus cases in the past week but state officials and the company say they can't confirm an outbreak at the facility. The state health department reported 493 cases since Friday in Buena Vista County, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located in Storm Lake. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Wednesday the state hasn’t confirmed an outbreak related to the plant but that testing is underway. A Tyson spokeswoman says the company is awaiting complete data. Iowa posted 595 new cases statewide Wednesday. There were 21 more deaths for a total of 485.

IOWA TORNADOES

Tornadoes rake parts of Iowa in second day of severe weather

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least four tornadoes raked parts of Iowa on Tuesday for a second day of severe weather in the state. The first tornado was reported around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday four miles west of Waukee in central Iowa, where it touched down briefly and damaged a car dealership. The second occurred minutes later just east of Dallas Center. Later in the afternoon, tornadoes were reported simultaneously just northwest of Woolstock in northern Iowa and northeast of Adair in west-central Iowa. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek (vah-HAHL-eck) in Des Moines says all of the tornadoes appeared to be weak and in mostly uninhabited areas that caused little damage and no injuries.

WOMAN DIES-INVESTIGATION

Officials: Iowa woman found dead died of natural causes

GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a more than month-long investigation has shown that a woman found dead inside her house near Grimes died of natural causes. The sheriff's office made the pronouncement in news release Wednesday on the death of 35-year-old Melanie Scheuring. Scheuring was found dead in her house on April 19 after deputies, firefighters and medics were called to the home. Scheuring's 46-year-old fiance was also at the home. Other than to declare her death was from natural causes, officials did not say Wednesday what caused Scheuring's death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA NURSING HOMES

Daughter says Iowa failed to protect her dad, 86, from virus

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The daughter of an Iowa nursing home resident who died suddenly in a coronavirus outbreak says the state could have done more to stop the spread and protect vulnerable citizens such as her father.Roger Coe, 86, died Friday at the Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa after the virus quickly spread through the home. The center said Monday that 48 residents and 13 employees have tested positive over roughly the last two weeks.Sherrie Coe of Fort Collins, Colorado, said her father was known for wheeling himself to the nurses’ station every day and playing his harmonica for anyone who would listen. She says his death is sad and tough to take because she believes it could have been prevented with stricter mitigation strategies.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa governor to allow evictions, large events to resume

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says she will lift a moratorium on evictions and allow gatherings of more than 10 people to resume as she removes more restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Reynolds also said she would also allow casinos, amusement parks, speedways, arcades and bowling alleys to reopen in the coming days. Large gatherings for social functions and sports competitions will also be allowed to resume. The continued reopening comes as COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have increased to 471. Advocates for low-income tenants have warned that scores of tenants who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic could face eviction in coming months.

SIOUX CITY HOMICIDE

Man scheduled for trial in death of Sioux City homeowner

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 45-year-old Carroll man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Sioux City man. Gary Dains Jr. pleaded not guilty last week in the death of 65-year-old Paul Smith in July. He is scheduled to go to trial Oct. 27. Court documents say Dains had previously stolen from Smith when he returned to Smith's home in July. A fight broke out when Smith told Dains to leave. Court documents say Dains told police Smith was breathing but not talking when he left the house with about $120 and Smith's car. Dains reportedly told police he stole the items to sell them to buy methamphetamine.