Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa county that is home to a meatpacking plant has seen nearly 500 coronavirus cases in the past week but state officials and the company say they can't confirm an outbreak at the facility. The state health department reported 493 cases since Friday in Buena Vista County, where a Tyson pork processing plant is located in Storm Lake. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says Wednesday the state hasn’t confirmed an outbreak related to the plant but that testing is underway. A Tyson spokeswoman says the company is awaiting complete data. Iowa posted 595 new cases statewide Wednesday. There were 21 more deaths for a total of 485.

WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least four tornadoes raked parts of Iowa on Tuesday for a second day of severe weather in the state. The first tornado was reported around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday four miles west of Waukee in central Iowa, where it touched down briefly and damaged a car dealership. The second occurred minutes later just east of Dallas Center. Later in the afternoon, tornadoes were reported simultaneously just northwest of Woolstock in northern Iowa and northeast of Adair in west-central Iowa. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek (vah-HAHL-eck) in Des Moines says all of the tornadoes appeared to be weak and in mostly uninhabited areas that caused little damage and no injuries.

GRIMES, Iowa (AP) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a more than month-long investigation has shown that a woman found dead inside her house near Grimes died of natural causes. The sheriff's office made the pronouncement in news release Wednesday on the death of 35-year-old Melanie Scheuring. Scheuring was found dead in her house on April 19 after deputies, firefighters and medics were called to the home. Scheuring's 46-year-old fiance was also at the home. Other than to declare her death was from natural causes, officials did not say Wednesday what caused Scheuring's death.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The daughter of an Iowa nursing home resident who died suddenly in a coronavirus outbreak says the state could have done more to stop the spread and protect vulnerable citizens such as her father.Roger Coe, 86, died Friday at the Crystal Heights Care Center in Oskaloosa after the virus quickly spread through the home. The center said Monday that 48 residents and 13 employees have tested positive over roughly the last two weeks.Sherrie Coe of Fort Collins, Colorado, said her father was known for wheeling himself to the nurses’ station every day and playing his harmonica for anyone who would listen. She says his death is sad and tough to take because she believes it could have been prevented with stricter mitigation strategies.