Work for KCRG

By Adam Carros
Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT
KCRG-TV9 is an ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. KCRG-TV9 signed on the air more than 60 years ago, on October 15, 1953. The top rated TV station serves more than 20 counties in Eastern Iowa with more than 342,000 television households. While the main studio is located in downtown Cedar Rapids, KCRG-TV9 also staffs news bureaus in Iowa City and Dubuque.

KCRG-TV9 produces more than 30 hours of local news from its state-of-the-art automated HD studio each week. KCRG-TV9 is also the leading in live local community coverage, delivering unprecedented live broadcasts of high school sports and more on its multicast channel, KCRG 9.2.

If you are interested in a career with our company, we invite you to visit our Job Openings section, which can be found HERE. We are committed to a safe and drug-free workplace. A pre-employment drug screen is required for all positions, physicals are required for designated positions. Equal Opportunity Employer.

Students should visit our Internships section to learn more about KCRG-TV9′s program.

A new ambulance to the Washington County Ambulance Service fleet on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Washington County receives new ambulance
