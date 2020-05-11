Summer Writing Contest

This is a special year for the Summer Writing Contest. With so many kids at home sooner-than-expected and unable to travel, we’re asking “Where would you like to travel and why?”

Pick up an entry form from the KCRG Studios in downtown Cedar Rapids, or at any Show You Care sponsor location. Write your answers and send your sheet to us.

We’ll award 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes for the following ages:

Age 7-8:

Age 9-10:

Age 11-12:

Each winner will receive a goody bag filled with gifts from the Show You Care sponsors and 4 tickets to Adventureland! The Grand Prize winner from each age group also receives a $75 Green State Credit Union Visa Gift Card and the second-place winner from each age group receives a $25 Green State Credit Union Visa Gift Card.

The event is part of the Show You Care program. SYC sponsors are Dave Wright Subaru, Eells and Tronvold Law Offices, Mercy Medical Center and Green State Credit Union.