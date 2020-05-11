Advertisement

Show You Care

Published: May. 11, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT
KCRG-TV9 is proud to continue the tradition of supporting and celebrating charitable organizations and events through our Show You Care program. KCRG-TV9 is committed to being a strong partner as we annually support nearly 100 community events throughout Eastern Iowa.

All of the support offered through the Show You Care program happens because of the time, dedication, and generosity our of sponsors. Without them, the program would not be possible. We recognize with sincere gratitude the support of Mercy Medical Center, Dave Wright Subaru, Eells and Tronvold Law Offices and the GreenState Credit Union.

The Amana Art guild’s 2020 Festival of the Arts has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Officers, K9 partners visit Wisconsin girl with inoperable brain tumor

Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 at 6:22 PM CDT
By the Associated Press
A 7-year-old Wisconsin girl with a potentially fatal brain tumor got a boost of support from some furry law enforcement officers.

Police supervisor demoted after Iowa road rage incident

Updated: May. 18, 2017 at 9:55 AM CDT
By Associated Press
An Iowa police supervisor with a history of misconduct has been demoted but not fired after an off-duty road rage incident in which he grabbed a motorist by the neck.