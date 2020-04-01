KCRG 9.2 Upcoming Live Events

You can catch these local events live only on KCRG 9.2.

June 4th-Marion by Moonlight: A Virtual Concert Series-7pm- Lonesome Road

June 11th-Marion by Moonlight: A Virtual Concert Series- 7pm-Boot Jack Band

June 15th- HS Baseball- Midland @ N. Linn- 5pm Doubleheader

June 18th- HS Softball- Xavier @ Jefferson- 5:30pm Doubleheader

June 18th-Marion by Moonlight: A Virtual Concert Series- 7pm- Evan Stock Band

June 23rd- HS Baseball- Location TBD

June 25th-Marion by Moonlight: A Virtual Concert Series- 7pm-Well Strung

June 26th- HS Softball- Marion @ Independence- 6pm Doubleheader

June 27th - 2019 Freedom Festival Parade (previously recorded)

July 4th- 2019 Cedar Rapids Fireworks (previously recorded)

