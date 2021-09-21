Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
The lawyer representing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a federal lawsuit over mandatory mask use in schools has asked the judge to allow a temporary order that has allowed schools to implement mask mandates to expire next week.
St. Wenceslaus Church is bringing back its Czech Goulash Day this weekend. It had to cancel the event last year after the derecho seriously damaged its buildings, and they’re still working on recovery.
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.