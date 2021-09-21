Show You Care
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle

A state official has determined that the officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man in Jones County at the end of August were “entirely legally justified” in their actions, according to a report released on Tuesday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed that an officer-involved shooting took...

Local

A file photo of an apartment complex where a shooting took place in January 2020.
Cedar Rapids teen gets probation, deferred judgment in fatal robbery

Politics

President Joe Biden discussed the vaccine mandate during a meeting with CEOs on Wednesday.
Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans

Iowa

Police in Ames are looking for a suspect they say robbed the River Valley Credit Union on...
Police investigating armed robbery at Ames credit union

TOP HEADLINES

Coronavirus

College Community School District to require masks for some students

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Christina Valdez
The College Community School District voted on Monday night to begin requiring masks for Kindergarten through 6th grade students beginning on Wednesday.

Politics

How to watch Tuesday’s public hearing on proposed Iowa redistricting maps

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The second of three public hearings will take place Tuesday for Iowans to share their opinions on the new proposed redistricting maps.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Local

Honor Flight returns to the Eastern Iowa Airport

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caroline Reevie
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight resumes after the pandemic.

National

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

Iowa

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s seeking information on 2020 death of Galena woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Anyone with information is asked to contact Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office immediately.
News

Drive-by shooting injures 5, including teen, in Washington DC

Updated: 5 hours ago
A 13-year-old is among five people shot Tuesday morning in our nation's capitol.

News

Poll shows steep drop in Biden’s job approval among Iowans

Updated: 5 hours ago
More Iowans disapprove of the job President Biden is doing in office, according to a new poll out from the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa.

News

College Community School District approves mask mandate for K-6th grade

Updated: 5 hours ago
The College Community School District unanimously approved a new mask mandate for K-6th grade students at a meeting Monday night.

News

Hy-Vee dietitian gives ideas for low-stress meals

Updated: 5 hours ago
Hy-Vee Dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake joins us to discuss low-stress meals.

Coronavirus

Dubuque Community School Board tables vote on school mask mandate after not reaching consensus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque Community School Board unanimously decided to postpone a vote to potentially reinstate a school mask mandate until October.

Iowa

Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.

Iowa

Former College Community bus driver sentenced to 10 years for kidnapping child

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A former school bus driver for the College Community School District is sentenced to 10 years in prison for kidnapping a child on his bus.

News

UPDATE: Operation Quickfind Talaya McGee Canceled

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Marion Police are looking are asking for help finding this missing 13-year-old girl.

Iowa

Lawyer in Univ. of Iowa fraternity case says action expected to be taken

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The lawyer representing a woman who says members of a University of Iowa fraternity raped her, says he is encouraged action will be taken in the case.

Iowa

MidAmerican crews return to Iowa after working to restore power in Louisiana

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WOI
After spending several weeks down in Louisiana, MidAmerican linemen are back home.

News

Parents gather to protest mask mandate at Linn Mar schools

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Parents and a few students at Linn-Mar gathered near the high school protesting the districts mask mandate.

Iowa

Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police are investigating a burglary and assault that hurt multiple people on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon.

Iowa

State highlights parents’ mask claims in effort to end order

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The lawyer representing Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in a federal lawsuit over mandatory mask use in schools has asked the judge to allow a temporary order that has allowed schools to implement mask mandates to expire next week.

Iowa

Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A ransomware attack has forced a cooperative of Iowa corn and soy farmers to take their computer systems offline.

Local

Univ. of Iowa Center for Advanced Reproductive Care reaches 10,000 in vitro fertilizations

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Libbie Randall
The UI Center for Advanced Reproductive Care recently completed 10,000 in vitro fertilization procedures. Since the center began in 1987, more than 6,000 of those have been successful.

Local

Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled, cooler weather settles in

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
The threat for additional severe thunderstorms has ended across eastern Iowa.

Politics

State lawmakers will look at changing the bottle bill once again in 2022

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Lawmakers have tried to reform the bill multiple times, but no changes have been implemented yet.

News

St. Wenceslaus Church prepares for Goulash Day after overcoming derecho damage

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
St. Wenceslaus Church is bringing back its Czech Goulash Day this weekend. It had to cancel the event last year after the derecho seriously damaged its buildings, and they’re still working on recovery.

Iowa

Multiple people protest Davenport School District mask mandate Monday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff and Talya Faggart
On Thursday, the school board voted 5-2 to require makes to be worn, regardless of vaccination status, by anyone inside a district building.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds, 25 other governors, request meeting with Biden over border crisis

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
Governor Kim Reynolds and 25 other governors issued a joint letter requesting to meet with President Joe Biden regarding the situation at the U.S. southern border.

Iowa

Indiana man killed in Cedar County semi crash

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT
|
By KCRG Staff
An Indiana man was killed in a crash involving a semi in Cedar County Sunday afternoon.

National

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

National

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

Iowa

Nebraska college students complete road trip to visit all 939 Iowa towns

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By KCCI
Two Nebraska college students have completed their journey to visit all 939 Iowa towns.

Iowa

Inmate dies after complaining of chest pains

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An investigation continues into the death of a Linn County Jail inmate.

Iowa

Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Urbandale.