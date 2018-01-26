Iowa craft breweries toast cut in federal beer taxes

Iowa craft breweries may be raising a glass this month to toast the tax cuts signed by President Trump in December. That’s because all 80 + small breweries in Iowa will now pay less per barrel of beer in federal taxes.

A worker pastes labels on beer bottles at Millstream Brewing in Main Amana. This small craft brewery is one of 80 + in Iowa benefitting from a cut in federal taxes on beer.

Before the tax law change, small breweries were paying $7.00 per barrel in taxes for the beer produced. Now, the rate is $3.50 per barrel—a 50 percent savings—on the first 60,000 barrels. All Iowa craft breweries produced 61,000 barrels in 2016.

For some small brewing businesses, that change could mean a savings of $10,000-15,000 or even $20,000 a year. The lower taxes apply to breweries that produce fewer than two-million barrels of beer per year. That’s every small craft brewery in Iowa.

But there is one catch for now. It’s a limited time offer.

At the Lion Bridge Brewing Company in Cedar Rapids, the goal is to produce 3,000 to 3,500 barrels of beer this year.

Small craft breweries pushed for years to cut federal taxes on production to allow smaller breweries to growth. In December, they got their wish.

The savings at Lion Bridge should add up to about $15,000 the first year.

That’s about the cost of a new tank used in the fermenting process. And owner Quinton McClain has ordered two of them, prompted in part by the tax law changes.

“It really helps us to have more security with cash flow and all that,” McClain said.

But that economic security comes with a time limit.

The per barrel federal tax on beer, produced by craft breweries, will go back to $7.00 after two years.

At Millstream, Iowa’s original modern micro-brewery, the rush is on to take advantage while they can.

Co-owner Teresa Albert wants to add staff to their Brau Haus beer hall in Amana.

“If we hire a manager, I can go back out on the road and work with my accounts and get sales up in Iowa and surrounding states. In two years, if we increase sales, we can afford to keep this manager we’ve hired,” she said.

Statewide, all the craft breweries should save approximately $215,000 each year from a lower beer tax.

